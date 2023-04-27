Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Friday, April 28th:

The Dogwood Arts Festival is back this weekend! The three day celebration features more than 100 art vendors, 42 live performances, food, and more. It’s at World’s Fair Park Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Knoxville’s grooviest board game weekend is back! Fun K-Town is a three-day weekend full of board games. This family-friendly event starts Friday at noon and runs until midnight. It also runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are limited so go online and get yours before they run out!

The Art Guild of Tellico Village is hosting a free art show. It’s Friday through Sunday at the Community Church at Tellico Village. The art show features 250 pieces of 2D and 3D art. There will be live music, food trucks, and art demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Saturday, April 29th:

Spring into action and meet your local heroes in Blount County! Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., you can meet your local police and fire agencies at the Blount County Training Facility. There will be fire trucks, police cars, and SWAT trucks! Kids can also enjoy a police K-9 demonstration, a smoke house demonstration, bounce houses, and more at this free event!

Sunday, April 30th:

Lakeshore Park is hosting a small business expo this weekend. It’s from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. There will be dozens of local businesses there for you to shop around and support!

