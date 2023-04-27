DOJ challenges TN law banning trans youth care

Along with the complaint, the DOJ says they’re asking the court to issue an immediate order to prevent the law from going into effect on July 1, 2023.
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican...
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have pushed a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors through the Senate. The bill is on a fast track that spurred civil rights groups on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to promise an immediate lawsuit if and when the bill becomes law. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Department of Justice has filed a complaint challenging Tennessee’s recently enacted law banning transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care.

The DOJ says its complaint alleges that the law’s ban on proving certain medically necessary care to trans youth violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

Along with the complaint, the DOJ says they’re asking the court to issue an immediate order to prevent the law from going into effect on July 1, 2023.

The DOJ says SB 1 makes it unlawful to provide or offer certain types of medical care for trans youth with diagnosed gender dysphoria.

“SB 1′s blanket ban prohibits potential treatment options that have been recommended by major medical associations for consideration in limited circumstances in accordance with established and comprehensive guidelines and standards of care,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“By denying only transgender youth access to these forms of medically necessary care while allowing non-transgender minors access to the same or similar procedures, SB 1 discriminates against transgender youth. The department’s complaint alleges that SB 1 violates the Equal Protection Clause by discriminating on the basis of both sex and transgender status. Doctors, parents and anyone else who provides or offers to provide the prohibited care faces the possibility of civil suits for 30 years and other sanctions.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the state will fight the challenge.

“Tennessee is committed to protecting children from permanent, life altering decisions,” Lee said in a statement. “This is federal overreach at its worst, and we will work with Attorney General Skrmetti to push back in court and stand up for children.”

Summary of SB 1:

“Present law generally prohibits healthcare prescribers from prescribing a course of treatment that involves hormone treatment for gender dysphoric or gender incongruent prepubertal minors. This bill replaces present law and instead establishes prohibitions related to the performance on minors of certain medical procedures related to gender identity, creates private causes of action for violations, and establishes additional penalties for violations.”

