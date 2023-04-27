East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One student was killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to officials with Roane Co. Schools.

Blazer Beaumia, 15, a football player, was killed in the crash and school officials said multiple students were involved as well.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic automobile accident that claimed the life of one of our students. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community. Counselors will be on hand throughout this week and in the days ahead to support our students and staff.”

A 17-year-old was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on Swan Pond Circle when he swerved to miss another car around 9:19 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Jetta then hit a tree on the passenger side, where Beaumia was sitting and spun out. There were two other passengers in the car, both 16 years old, who were injured, according to the report.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt and not injured. The other two 16-year-olds were wearing their seatbelts and injured, but Beaumia was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the report.

There was an accident last night that involved several of our Roane County High School students. We are saddened to... Posted by Roane County High School on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.