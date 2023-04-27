Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol

Webb School standout Island Shuler to become the 7th family member to run through the famed T at Neyland.
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27, 2023 to compete with the University of Tennessee Dance Team(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville celebrated senior Island Shuler Thursday on her signing with the University of Tennessee Dance Team. Shuler has been a competitive dancer for 12 years, participating in dance competitions and conventions across the United States and winning multiple regional and national titles.

Island is the daughter of Vol legend Heath Shuler and the sister of current UT quarterback Navy. She will become the 7th member of the Shuler family to run through the famed T at Tennessee, joining her new teammates on the UT Dance squad next fall.

Island placed in the top three at the 2017-2018 Junior Miss Dance of America contest and was named Junior Miss Dance of North Carolina for 2016-2017. Shuler was also selected as a Pro Reveler in 2018 and 2019. Active with the Artists Simply Human (ASH) dance organization since 2018, Shuler was chosen to serve as an ASH Assistant for 2021-2022; ASH is an elite group of dancers invited to tour with, assist and be mentored by ASH’s faculty of world-renowned choreographers for a full season.

Shuler went on to earn ASH Lifetime Assistant distinction. In addition, she has continued her competitive dance career in Knoxville as a member of the dance company at Revolution Dance, adding several more recent awards to her impressive resumé. Shuler joined the Webb School community her senior year, having previously attended Asheville Christian Academy where she was selected to the Academic Honor Roll her freshman, sophomore and junior years.

Island also participated in community outreach, supporting various nonprofits such as Trinity Place Food Shelter, MANNA FoodBank, Eblen Charities, and the Boys & Girls Club. Congratulations to Island Shuler!

