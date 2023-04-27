KARM discusses possible plans of addiction recovery facility in New Market

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - No plans were finalized, but talks of a drug rehab center coming to a quaint part of Jefferson County has brought mixed reactions from those in the area.

“It would bring people into the neighborhood that wouldn’t be here otherwise,” said Tracye Martin who lives in the area and is concerned about safety.

If approved, the property would house around 40 men who are recovering from addiction and are on their road to recovery. This facility would not include a detox area and isn’t meant for current addicts, but instead is a 12 to 18 month commitment to live at the facility to recover in a controlled environment.

A KARM spokesperson said the reason they’ve targeted this rural area in New Market was to give people battling addiction a new scenery and location to get away from where many of their addictions began in Knoxville.

As far as safety goes, that same KARM spokesperson said they would have staff and security on site every hour of the day.

Charlotte Booker battled drug addiction for 17 years in Jefferson County and spoke to the safety of residents in the New Market area.

“We can get crazy on the drugs but at the end of the day, they’re harmless. They’re just fighting their demons the other way,” said Booker.

These plans will be discussed next month in a Jefferson County Zoning meeting where they will hear more about KARM’s plan and proposal for the area.

KARM also helped to prepare the community for the possible center. Representatives told WVLT News that KARM held a community meeting on April 18, giving the plan for the center and taking questions for almost four hours.

