Knox Co. BOE to vote on charter school application

The Knox County Board of Education were set to vote on a charter school application at a special called meeting Thursday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education scheduled a special meeting to vote on a charter school application.

The Knoxville Preparatory School would be an all-boys academy offering sixth through 12-grade classes.

The vote was tied earlier in April, deadlocked 4-4, which meant the motion to approve failed.

The school would be operated by the Chattanooga-based PREP Public Schools.

“Some board members opposed to the proposed charter are not happy that a second vote on the issue has been called, and have raised questions about data discrepancies in the application and the legality under federal civil rights law of opening a single-gender school.”

In previous BOE meetings, opponents were worried about Title IX violations with the school only being for boys. They were also worried about funding since schools were already understaffed and underfunded.

After the charter school vote, the board will vote on the $668.3 million budget for the 2023-24 year.

