Knox Co. man connected to multiple sexual assaults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies were notified of a rape of a minor which sparked an investigation involving multiple victims, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Taquan Aruel Lane-Austin was identified as the suspect and investigators tied him to other crimes.

Lane-Austin was indicted on 15 charges including six counts of aggravated statutory rape, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of especially aggravated exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Monday, deputies went to arrest Lane-Austin but he refused and ran from them. After a short chase, he was taken into custody, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office is looking to identify more victims. If you or someone you know was involved with Lane-Austin, officials asked that you contact Detective Chris Allison at 865-215-3727.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.