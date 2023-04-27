Knox Co. man connected to multiple sexual assaults

A Knox County man was arrested and connected to multiple child sex crimes, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Lane Austin was arrested and charged for multiple sex crimes, according to officials with the...
Lane Austin was arrested and charged for multiple sex crimes, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies were notified of a rape of a minor which sparked an investigation involving multiple victims, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Taquan Aruel Lane-Austin was identified as the suspect and investigators tied him to other crimes.

Lane-Austin was indicted on 15 charges including six counts of aggravated statutory rape, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of especially aggravated exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Monday, deputies went to arrest Lane-Austin but he refused and ran from them. After a short chase, he was taken into custody, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office is looking to identify more victims. If you or someone you know was involved with Lane-Austin, officials asked that you contact Detective Chris Allison at 865-215-3727.

