Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emily Ann Roberts is showing off her East Tennessee roots in her latest music video, He Set Her Off. The rising country star is known for being a finalist on ‘The Voice,’ and her Knoxville connection.

The music video features some familiar faces and historic buildings, including longtime news anchor Russell Biven, the former Madisonville jail and Officer Randall Moser, who got a phone call to be the officer in the music video. Moser is seen playing the role of the officer who throws a fed up woman in jail after her boyfriend set her off and she set off the house.

“It was a lot of fun, it was easy, but fun,” Moser said.

Moser said the gig was easy because he’s an actual Madisonville police officer by day and by night a professional actor.

“About 10 years ago I just decided to get into it and I took acting lessons in Nashville for about three months work with David Keith out of Knoxville for a weekend and just started doing that and started doing tv shows,” Moser said.

Some of Moser’s resume credits include Lifetime, Jupiter, NBC Peacock Prod., and several more. Moser’s days of putting the bad guys away are over as he works in the police office. Instead, he now gets to just act like he’s throwing them in the clink.

“I like the challenge. The challenge of trying to be someone else and make it believable. That’s just as fun and the pressure. I like the pressure but it’s nerve wracking to because, you know, you’ve got to get it right,” Moser said.

Officer Moser is now waiting by the phone to learn if he’s landed a role in a new Netflix movie.

