Police searching for missing man

Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office announced they were searching for a missing man who might be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Police announced they were searching for Christopher Michael Kress.
Police announced they were searching for Christopher Michael Kress.(Hamblen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a missing man.

Christopher Michael Kress was last seen on Tuesday in Morristown, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Officials said he might be driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with tag number 994-BGXD.

He might be staying in or around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-586-3781.

**BOLO** Christopher Michael Kress was last seen at approximately 9:00 a.m. on 4/25/23. Mr. Kress has blond hair and...

Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 27, 2023

