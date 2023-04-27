Police searching for missing man
Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a missing man who might be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a missing man.
Christopher Michael Kress was last seen on Tuesday in Morristown, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Officials said he might be driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with tag number 994-BGXD.
He might be staying in or around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-586-3781.
