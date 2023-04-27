Police searching for missing man

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a missing man.

Christopher Michael Kress was last seen on Tuesday in Morristown, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Officials said he might be driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with tag number 994-BGXD.

He might be staying in or around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-586-3781.

**BOLO** Christopher Michael Kress was last seen at approximately 9:00 a.m. on 4/25/23. Mr. Kress has blond hair and... Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 27, 2023

