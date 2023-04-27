Rangers searching for missing man inside GSMNP

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced they were searching for a missing man from Florida.
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced they were searching for a...
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced they were searching for a missing man from Florida.(GSMNP)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced they were searching for a missing man in the park.

Rangers were searching for 69-year-old Gordon Kaye who is from Tampa, Florida.

Kaye was last seen in the lower loop of the Deep Creek Campground on Saturday and his family reported him missing on Wednesday.

Kaye is 5′10″ tall and weighs more than 200 lbs. Officials said he might be suffering a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student
Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Country singer shares spotlight with some East Tennessee faces, places
Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video

Latest News

The Knox County Board of Education were set to vote on a charter school application at a...
Knox Co. BOE approves charter school application
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area hosted a Naturalization ceremony for 66 new...
‘This day is very special to me’ | Ceremony for immigrants as they become U.S. citizens in East Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
Police announced they were searching for Christopher Michael Kress.
Police searching for missing man