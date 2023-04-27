Rangers searching for missing man inside GSMNP

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced they were searching for a missing man in the park.

Rangers were searching for 69-year-old Gordon Kaye who is from Tampa, Florida.

Kaye was last seen in the lower loop of the Deep Creek Campground on Saturday and his family reported him missing on Wednesday.

Kaye is 5′10″ tall and weighs more than 200 lbs. Officials said he might be suffering a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

