Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee families will soon be enjoying $400 million in tax cuts.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act during its legislative session, making one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history, according to a media release. Included in the tax act is a grocery tax holiday from August through October, meaning Tennesseans will not pay tax on food at the grocery store for three months.

The legislation also includes roughly $150 million in tax cuts for small businesses, boosting economic growth in the Volunteer State.

Gov. Bill Lee said he’s proud to put dollars back into the wallets of hardworking Tennesseans.

