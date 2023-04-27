Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday

Tennesseans won’t have to pay taxes on groceries from August through October.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee families will soon be enjoying $400 million in tax cuts.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act during its legislative session, making one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history, according to a media release. Included in the tax act is a grocery tax holiday from August through October, meaning Tennesseans will not pay tax on food at the grocery store for three months.

The legislation also includes roughly $150 million in tax cuts for small businesses, boosting economic growth in the Volunteer State.

Gov. Bill Lee said he’s proud to put dollars back into the wallets of hardworking Tennesseans.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

