Tracking batches of heavy rain this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of moderate to heavy rain will move through the region as we move into the evening hours. Some this rain will produce some ponding on roadways.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The areas of showers and storms will ride up from the south going into the early evening. We can expect a good quarter of an inch of rain with these storms. Some local areas could get closer to the half inch range.

A wind advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. this evening to 4 a.m. on Friday for the Smoky Mountains. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15 to 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph expected.

The scattered showers linger into Friday and stick around throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday will start in the low to mid 50s, so warmer than Thursday and highs will be near 73 degrees. Winds will still be up at times, gusting to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is the better day of the two day weekend. Expect lots of sunshine through the day with just an isolated chance for rain in the afternoon. Saturday will be slightly warmer as we approach 74 for the afternoon.

If you are headed to any of the events around town, it should be a nice day. The Bluegrass, Barbeque, Bourbon and Beer at Blount Mansion should start in the low 70s and finish at 9 p.m. at around 66 degrees.

Sunday rain and storms move back into the forecast for a cooler day. We dry out a bit to start the work week, but we’re staying cooler as well.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.