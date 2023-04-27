Tracking scattered to widespread rain today

Meteorologist Paige Noel says on and off rain chances continue through the weekend.
Scattered to widespread rain today
Scattered to widespread rain today(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers are likely today but become more widespread by the evening hours. A few thunderstorms are possible later tonight with showers lingering into Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with temperatures in the lower 50s for most, but areas along the Kentucky/Tennessee line are cooler since they had less clouds overnight. You guys are closer to the lower 40s this morning! Patchy fog is possible throughout the morning with clouds and showers in the southern valley.

On-and-off showers continue throughout the day at about a 40% coverage. Temperatures will warm up to around 65 degrees. More widespread rain arrives by the evening to early overnight hours with about an 80% coverage in rain and storms. The rain slowly tappers off throughout the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The scattered showers linger into Friday and stick around throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 73 degrees.

Saturday looks pretty good with a stray shower or two and a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will top out near 74 degrees. A cold front moves in Sunday bringing us scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s but drop to near 60 degrees by Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures start out on the chilly side next week, but we are also on a drier trend.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student
Cumberland County deputies and TBI investigate fatal shooting of woman

Latest News

Scattered rain and storms arrive Thursday
More scattered to widespread rain arrives later Thursday
Few showers today starts an on and off rain trend through the weekend
Few showers today starts an on and off rain trend through the weekend
More scattered to widespread rain arrives later Thursday
More scattered to widespread rain arrives later Thursday
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a better coverage and the heavier rainfall potential...
Few showers today starts an on and off rain trend through the weekend