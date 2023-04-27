Tracking scattered to widespread rain today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers are likely today but become more widespread by the evening hours. A few thunderstorms are possible later tonight with showers lingering into Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with temperatures in the lower 50s for most, but areas along the Kentucky/Tennessee line are cooler since they had less clouds overnight. You guys are closer to the lower 40s this morning! Patchy fog is possible throughout the morning with clouds and showers in the southern valley.

On-and-off showers continue throughout the day at about a 40% coverage. Temperatures will warm up to around 65 degrees. More widespread rain arrives by the evening to early overnight hours with about an 80% coverage in rain and storms. The rain slowly tappers off throughout the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The scattered showers linger into Friday and stick around throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 73 degrees.

Saturday looks pretty good with a stray shower or two and a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will top out near 74 degrees. A cold front moves in Sunday bringing us scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s but drop to near 60 degrees by Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures start out on the chilly side next week, but we are also on a drier trend.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

