Two Dogwood Elementary students sent to hospital after boiler system issue

Dogwood Elementary had a boiler issue, prompting a short evacuation.
Dogwood Elementary had a boiler issue, prompting a short evacuation.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Dogwood Elementary students were sent to the hospital as a precaution after an issue with the school’s boiler system, Knoxville Fire Department officials told WVLT News.

The issue caused a strong smell, prompting KFD to respond around 10 a.m., along with KUB and Knox County Schools. The issue was found and fixed shortly, and students, who had been evacuated, were taken back inside.

At this time, the condition of the two children who went to the hospital is unknown, but KFD officials did say they were sent out of caution.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Pitton’s husband, Donald Wayne Jackson
TBI arrests husband of Crossville shooting victim, continues to investigate

Latest News

Madisonville Police Officer Randall Moser is now waiting by the phone to learn if he’s landed a...
Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video
Two Dogwood Elementary students sent to hospital after boiler system issue
Pitton’s husband, Donald Wayne Jackson
TBI arrests husband of Crossville shooting victim, continues to investigate
Scattered to widespread rain today
Tracking scattered to widespread rain today