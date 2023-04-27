Two Dogwood Elementary students sent to hospital after boiler system issue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Dogwood Elementary students were sent to the hospital as a precaution after an issue with the school’s boiler system, Knoxville Fire Department officials told WVLT News.

The issue caused a strong smell, prompting KFD to respond around 10 a.m., along with KUB and Knox County Schools. The issue was found and fixed shortly, and students, who had been evacuated, were taken back inside.

At this time, the condition of the two children who went to the hospital is unknown, but KFD officials did say they were sent out of caution.

