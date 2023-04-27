Vols look to stay hot vs. Bulldogs

Tennessee looks to add to 4-game win streak as it opens series with Miss. State.
Vols practice at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in advance of the 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional
Vols practice at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in advance of the 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking to keep its momentum rolling, the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers welcome Mississippi State to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for a three-game series beginning Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (27-14, 8-10 SEC) has been absolutely on fire at the plate in the last four games, outscoring its opponents 50-10, with a .327 batting average and a 1.149 on-base plus slugging mark. Among the many contributors leading the charge, Zane Denton and Griffin Merritt have stood out in a big way. Denton is 5-for-12 in the last four games while Merritt has posted three extra-base hits, two being home runs, and has a 1.000 slugging percentage in that span.

The pitching has not been to shabby either as the Vols’ staff has held opposing hitters to a .194 batting average and has punched out 45 men in 37 innings of work. Mississippi State (24-17, 6-12 SEC) brings a unique individual with them in the form of Saturday’s projected starter, Jurrangelo Cijntje. Cijntje, just a freshman, uniquely pitches ambidextrously, throwing both left-handed and right-handed depending on the hitter he is facing. When taking on left-handed batters, he pitches from the left side and when facing right-handed batters, he pitches with his right arm.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE/PROJECTED STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1 – Thursday, April 27 (7 p.m. ET) [SEC Network]

RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-2, 2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Cade Smith (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

Game 2 – Friday, April 28 (6:30 p.m. ET)

RHP Chase Dollander (5-4, 3.81 ERA) vs. TBA

Game 3 – Saturday, April 29 (2 p.m. ET) [ESPNU]

RHP Drew Beam (5-2, 3.40 ERA) vs. BHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-2, 5.58 ERA)

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Mississippi State leads, 60-34

In Knoxville: Mississippi State leads, 20-16

In Starkville: Mississippi State leads, 37-15

At Neutral Sites: series tied, 3-3

Last 10 Meetings: series tied, 5-5

Last Meeting: W, 10-5 (May 21, 2022, in Starkville)

The Vols exploded in their series against Mississippi State last year.

Tennessee faced the Bulldogs in the final series before the SEC Tournament and outscored them 41-10 in a three-game sweep at Dudy Noble Field. In the first game of the series, Tennessee bested Mississippi State, 27-2, the largest margin of victory in an SEC game in program history and the most runs given up by Mississippi State in a single game since 1966.

