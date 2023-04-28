100 Papa John’s pizzas donated to YWCA shelter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A few community members came together in a big way for an impromptu pizza party at the YWCA shelter in south Fargo.

A mother tells Valley News Live she stopped at the Papa John’s on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo and noticed the staff and lone delivery driver seemed quite stressed out. The staff say they made an order of 100 pizzas, but then the order was canceled.

“The delivery guy just kept saying he couldn’t bring himself to throw them away and didn’t know what to do. I interjected and asked if they could possibly deliver them to one of the local shelters and they said they would but they only had one driver working and they had 32 orders pending. I asked if they would get in any trouble if they let me take the pizza and deliver it to a shelter and they emphatically agreed to let me do it!” the woman posted on social media.

A couple of workers helped load the 100 pizzas into the woman’s SUV and she called the shelter. They said they were more than happy to accept the special delivery.

She finishes her social media post by saying, “Way to go, Papa John’s employees, you saved good food from going to waste and made some people very happy tonight! Be sure to give them a nice tip if you stop in.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.