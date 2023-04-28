Caught on camera: Police help 84-year-old driver escape van fire

Kenosha police officers helped an 84-year-old man escape his van when it caught on fire.
By WISN staff
Apr. 28, 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) – Police in Wisconsin helped save an 84-year-old man after his minivan burst into flames.

On Tuesday night, a Kenosha police officer was behind a van with its rim sparking a streak of fire.

Seconds later, the van burst into flames.

Behind the wheel, 84-year-old Donald Schmelling says he heard his tire pop and he tried to make it home.

“I was looking for a place to stop, and all of a sudden the sparks came,” Schmelling says.

Schmelling pulled over in front of a church and officers ran to the burning van.

The rescue was caught on video.

“The officers dragged him away and likely saved his life,” Kenosha police Lieutenant Joseph Nosalic says.

Schmelling escaped with a small burn on his forehead.

“After I got out and it was burning, they just put me in a squad car. My jacket was burned, head burned, so,” Schmelling added.

Kenosha police said they are trained to run towards danger in the interest of public safety and saving lives.

“I was amazed to see that somebody survived this and thankfully, Kenosha police was in the right spot to be able to help,” Nosalic says.

