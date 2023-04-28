China welcomes Ya Ya the panda home after 20 years abroad

Ya Ya the giant panda has landed in Shanghai after spending the past 20 years in the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee on loan
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing protective suits check on giant...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing protective suits check on giant panda Ya Ya, sitting inside a container after arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Ya Ya the giant panda landed Thursday afternoon in Shanghai after departing from the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, where she spent the past 20 years on loan. (Zhang Haibo/Xinhua via AP)(AP)
By HUIZHONG WU
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Ya Ya the giant panda landed Thursday in Shanghai after departing from the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, where she spent the past 20 years on loan.

The popular panda's trip was closely followed online.

People shared screenshots tracking Ya Ya's flight path into Shanghai. “Finally back at home!” cheered one user in response to the news. Others asked for a live broadcast of the arrival, which was reported by Chinese state media and claimed four of the top 10 trending topics on the social media platform Weibo. An image from Chinese broadcaster Phoenix News was particularly popular among Chinese social media users. It showed Ya Ya relieving herself before the trip and leaving the poop as a present for the zoo.

The zoo held a farewell party for Ya Ya earlier in April and said it would miss the panda. Her departure marks the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens.

Ya Ya was born Aug. 3, 2000, in Beijing. She lived at the Memphis Zoo along with Le Le, a male panda who was born July 18, 1998. Le Le died in February.

The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38.

Earlier in 2023, after the 20-year loan agreement ended without renewal, allegations of neglect and abuse circulated on Chinese social media alongside pictures of Ya Ya with her fur discolored and patchy.

The Memphis Zoo said in a statement the panda's quality of life was not affected by her fur condition, noting that they reported monthly to the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens about the panda's health. According to the statement, “Ya Ya also lives with a chronic skin and fur condition which is inherently related to her immune system and directly impacted by hormonal fluctuations.”

A veterinarian accompanied Ya Ya to care for her health needs on the way to Shanghai, the zoo said.

Ya Ya, a giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, eats bamboo, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Ya Ya...
Ya Ya, a giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, eats bamboo, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Ya Ya began its trip to China on Wednesday, April 26, from the Memphis Zoo, where it has spent the past 20 years as part of a loan agreement. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)(AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers transfer a cage loaded with giant panda...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers transfer a cage loaded with giant panda Ya Ya at the Memphis Zoo in Memphis, Tenn., on April 26, 2023. Ya Ya the giant panda landed in Shanghai Thursday, April 27 afternoon after departing from the Memphis Zoo, where it has spent the past 20 years on loan. (Liu Jie/Xinhua via AP)(AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers unload giant panda Ya Ya from a plane...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers unload giant panda Ya Ya from a plane after arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Ya Ya the giant panda landed Thursday afternoon in Shanghai after departing from the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, where she spent the past 20 years on loan. (Zhang Haibo/Xinhua via AP)(AP)

