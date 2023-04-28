Crews responding to house fire in South Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200th block of Mount Olive Rd. Thursday night at 9:00 pm, according to officials with the department.

When crews arrived to the South Knox Co. fire, all residents were safely outside.

Despite a defensive attack, the house was destroyed after sustaining heavy damage.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Unit.

