Crews responding to house fire in South Knox Co.

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in South Knox Co. Thursday night.
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in South Knox Co. Thursday...
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in South Knox Co. Thursday night.(RMFD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200th block of Mount Olive Rd. Thursday night at 9:00 pm, according to officials with the department.

When crews arrived to the South Knox Co. fire, all residents were safely outside.

Despite a defensive attack, the house was destroyed after sustaining heavy damage.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Unit.

This evening at approximately 9:00 pm, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire in the 1200 block of Mount...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer shares spotlight with some East Tennessee faces, places
Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
Police announced they were searching for Christopher Michael Kress.
Police searching for missing East Tenn. man
Dogwood Elementary
Two Dogwood Elementary students sent to hospital after boiler system issue

Latest News

One local business stepped up to help the men and women who served our country.
VFW gets new roof after winds tear off previous one
A Knox County man was arrested and connected to multiple child sex crimes, according to...
Knox Co. man connected to multiple sexual assaults, KCSO says
Police searching for missing man
Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday