Darnell Wright drafted 10th overall by Chicago Bears

He becomes the 47th Vol chosen in the first round of a draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Offensive lineman Darnell Wright #58 of the Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Offensive lineman Darnell Wright #58 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright became the first Vol off the draft board Thursday when the Chicago Bears selected the West Virginia native with the 10th overall pick in the first round.

Wright did not allow a sack in 895 offensive snaps last season on the way to All-SEC honors. The 6′6″ lineman started all 13 games at right tackle for Tennessee and was one of just 14 FBS offensive linemen with more than 850 snaps played and no sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Lombardi Award semifinalist anchored an offensive line that helped the Vols lead the nation in total offense and scoring.

Wright was a five-star recruit and one of the nation’s top ten prospects coming out of Huntington High School in West Virginia.

