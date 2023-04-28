Darnell Wright drafted 10th overall by Chicago Bears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright became the first Vol off the draft board Thursday when the Chicago Bears selected the West Virginia native with the 10th overall pick in the first round.

He becomes the 47th Vol chosen in the first round of a draft.

The Wright guy for the job.



Welcome to Chicago, @darnell_5232! pic.twitter.com/iXoEPWCURt — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 28, 2023

Wright did not allow a sack in 895 offensive snaps last season on the way to All-SEC honors. The 6′6″ lineman started all 13 games at right tackle for Tennessee and was one of just 14 FBS offensive linemen with more than 850 snaps played and no sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Lombardi Award semifinalist anchored an offensive line that helped the Vols lead the nation in total offense and scoring.

Wright was a five-star recruit and one of the nation’s top ten prospects coming out of Huntington High School in West Virginia.

