Donating life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every day, 20 people die waiting for an organ transplant. April is National Donate Life Month.

Lori Blanchard is an organ donor, she said her brother, Garen, motivated her to register.

“He was in a word, determined,” said Blanchard. She said Garen had a heart of gold. He loved to volunteer and give back to others. He worked as a probation officer in Tennessee for several years before working for the Department of Children’s Services in North Carolina. He lived in Cocke County and would make the drive back and forth every day. He didn’t let anything hold him back.

“He had a lot of health problems. He was legally blind. He had hemophilia. He had fibroids in his lungs. He was 6′4″. Had ocular albinism,” she said.

In October of 2018 Garen and his fiancé spent a day exploring the outdoors, swimming, paddle boarding and hiking. He went to bed with a headache that night and never woke up.

“It wasn’t an aneurysm, but there was bleeding on the

brain that they couldn’t find and they couldn’t stop,” said Lori.

He was just 36 years old. At the time, Lori didn’t know her brother was an organ donor. He was able to donate 2 kidneys and his heart. Lori wanted to meet the people he saved.

“I wrote letters to the organ donation center and got responses from Deanna who got one of his kidney’s and Jim who got his heart,” she said. Lori planned a day for them all to meet up, she said now, they’re family to her.

“Jim’s family was planning his funeral- they thought the phone call was to tell them he had passed away.”

“Everyone should consider organ donation that’s just how important it is... I lost my brother but someone else got their brother back.”

Lori is also planning to honor her brother by finishing his goal of hiking 500 miles. When he passed, he was at 306 so that leaves Lori with

194 miles to go. She wants to end the goal by hiking Mt. Leconte, something she knows her brother would be proud of.

If you’d like to become an organ donor you can register here.

