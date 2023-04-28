I-40 West in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer overturns
At this time, there is no word on injuries, but WVLT News is working to find out more.
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 West in downtown Knoxville has been closed after a tractor-trailer overturned, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said Friday.
Nagi said the tractor-trailer was hauling around 30,000 pounds of granite.
