Knox Co. K-9 celebrates 8th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook on Friday to wish one of their own a very happy birthday.

K-9 Officer Zak is turning eight years old.

“Thank you for your service to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Knox County!” officials said.

KCSO officials ordered that Zak receive cake, belly rubs and pup cups all week long.

