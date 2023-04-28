Knox Co. K-9 celebrates 8th birthday

K-9 Officer Zak
K-9 Officer Zak(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook on Friday to wish one of their own a very happy birthday.

K-9 Officer Zak is turning eight years old.

“Thank you for your service to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Knox County!” officials said.

KCSO officials ordered that Zak receive cake, belly rubs and pup cups all week long.

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 27, 2023

