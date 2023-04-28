Knoxville center offering addiction treatment and mental health care

Total Recovery on Western Avenue is a new faith-based clinic using a combination of medication, therapy and education to help patients.
Total Recovery on Western Avenue is a new faith-based clinic using a combination of medication, therapy and education to help patients, including a psychiatrist
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville has a new outpatient addiction treatment center, and it also offers mental health care.

Total Recovery on Western Avenue is a new faith-based clinic using a combination of medication, therapy and education to help patients, including a psychiatrist on site. Owner Dr. Darin Hale said everyone is welcome, regardless of belief or background. For him, he said, helping people overcome addiction is a personal mission.

“I like doing it,” he said. “I like treating the patients we do. Too many times in our society and our medical system, they’ve been ignored. So I want to be a solution and a place for them to come to me, or to us.”

Total Recovery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer shares spotlight with some East Tennessee faces, places
Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student
Police announced they were searching for Christopher Michael Kress.
Police searching for missing East Tenn. man
Dogwood Elementary
Two Dogwood Elementary students sent to hospital after boiler system issue

Latest News

One local business stepped up to help the men and women who served our country.
VFW gets new roof after winds tear off previous one
A Knox County man was arrested and connected to multiple child sex crimes, according to...
Knox Co. man connected to multiple sexual assaults, KCSO says
Police searching for missing man
Total Recovery on Western Avenue is a new faith-based clinic using a combination of medication,...
Knoxville center offering addiction treatment and mental health care
Knoxville woman lives on through organ donation