Knoxville center offering addiction treatment and mental health care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville has a new outpatient addiction treatment center, and it also offers mental health care.

Total Recovery on Western Avenue is a new faith-based clinic using a combination of medication, therapy and education to help patients, including a psychiatrist on site. Owner Dr. Darin Hale said everyone is welcome, regardless of belief or background. For him, he said, helping people overcome addiction is a personal mission.

“I like doing it,” he said. “I like treating the patients we do. Too many times in our society and our medical system, they’ve been ignored. So I want to be a solution and a place for them to come to me, or to us.”

Total Recovery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

