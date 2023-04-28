Knoxville Police Department begins ABLE training, aimed at preventing misconduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first round of Knoxville Police Department officers received ABLE training Friday. Through the ABLE Project, KPD officers receive instruction aimed at preventing misconduct and improving accountability while also promoting officer wellness.

Previous Coverage: KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability

The ABLE Project was a change brought to the department by Chief Paul Noel. The project is an offshoot of another police reform program, the Ethical Policing is Courageous (EPIC) Peer Intervention Program, which was developed in part by the New Orleans Police Department, the department Knoxville’s Chief of Police Paul Noel came to Knoxville from.

“The end product here is we’re going to better equip our police officers to prevent mistakes and prevent misconduct in the field,” Noel said. “This is so special. I was part of the group in the New Orleans Police Department that designed this and implemented this from the first time.”

Noel told WVLT News that most people think of themselves as bystanders, but really the community has an active role in policing.

“Most people think they’re active bystanders, but they’re really not. They’re really passive bystanders. They stand in and watch other events unfold without stepping in or taking action,” he said. “What this course does is it teaches our police officers the science behind active bystandership, and also why people are normally passive bystanders. We give them the tools to be able to intervene in incidents to prevent mistakes and prevent misconduct.”

The first half of the class is all about learning the science while the second half covers roleplaying scenarios, Noel said.

KPD isn’t the only group showing support for ABLE, though. Mayor Indya Kincannon spoke on the program, saying it was in the cards even when she was interviewing Noel for the job.

“We think of this as common sense, but sometimes we need extra training so we think about those common sense approaches and practice them through simulations,” she said. “This is going to be something that everyone embraces and will be part of the KPD culture.”

The first group to receive training was the KPD’s Command Staff. Noel said he picked the Command Staff because he wants the department to see how seriously leadership is taking ABLE. That training kicked off at 8:30 a.m. The department plans to roll out the training for all sworn and non-sworn staff throughout the year.

Knoxville’s department is the first in the state to take part in the program, which is being used in 41 states across 324 agencies.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.