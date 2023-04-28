Knoxville set for WBHO Induction Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction weekend.

There’s another terrific class going in, one that includes Jefferson County native Carolyn Peck.

Peck, a basketball analyst for ESPN, goes in with Cathy Boswell, Donna Lopiano, Lisa Mattingly, and Lindsay Whalen.

Not only was Peck the first black woman to ever win an NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, but she is also one of only four coaches to win a women’s basketball national title within their first two seasons as a head coach, doing so at Purdue back in 1999.

The induction ceremony is Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.

