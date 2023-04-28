Knoxville set for WBHO Induction Weekend

The 2023 Class includes Jefferson County native Carolyn Peck.
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame(WBHOF)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction weekend.

There’s another terrific class going in, one that includes Jefferson County native Carolyn Peck.

Peck, a basketball analyst for ESPN, goes in with Cathy Boswell, Donna Lopiano, Lisa Mattingly, and Lindsay Whalen.

Not only was Peck the first black woman to ever win an NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, but she is also one of only four coaches to win a women’s basketball national title within their first two seasons as a head coach, doing so at Purdue back in 1999.

The induction ceremony is Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
Country singer shares spotlight with some East Tennessee faces, places
Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after 14-year-old’s gun goes off in school, KPD says
I-40 West in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer overturns
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Knoxville
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student

Latest News

At Austin-East High School
VFL Josh Dobbs turns to (AE) Roadrunners for help
Griffin Merritt
Another Merritt walk-off homer lifts No. 8 Vols to win over Bulldogs
Northwestern offensive linemen Peter Skoronski, left, and Vince Picozzi participate in a...
Titans shore up offensive line with first round pick
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Offensive lineman Darnell Wright #58 of the Tennessee...
Darnell Wright drafted 10th overall by Chicago Bears