Knoxville woman’s death gives new life through organ donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every day 20 people die, waiting for an organ transplant. April is National Donate Life Month and one family is now sharing their experience of finding hope through tragedy.

Sarah Shanks was just 41 years old when she unexpectedly passed away earlier this year. She leaves behind a husband, two children, and extended family and friends that care deeply about her.

“She meant so much to all of us, all in different ways but very much the same,” said Sarah’s sister, Mary Bouma. " She was always up for anything, and had the energy to make it happen, but she was also so grounded. So attached to her roots and family and friends and staying in touch, and keeping us all together,”

Originally from Michigan, Sarah was raising her family in Knoxville, Tennessee. When her family in Michigan got the call she was in the hospital, they were shocked.

“Words can’t describe how we felt when we got a call (here in Michigan) that she was in the hospital in Knoxville and trending towards brain death,” said her brother Bill Clawson. “What’s someone supposed to think? What do you mean? What happened? She was fine when we talked yesterday.”

After several days of no improvement, the family made a difficult decision. “We prayed so hard those few days that God would grant us a miracle. But, it turns out he had other plans for her,” said Clawson. “When we made that decision, we mentally prepared to say goodbye, knowing it was going to be the most difficult thing all of us had ever gone through. After making the decision, another twist presented itself. We were informed that she was an organ donor.”

The family wasn’t surprised. It was in Sarah’s nature to help others, even in her last moments.

“If anyone needed something she’d make it happen.,” said Bouma. “So to find out she was a donor…of course she was! I can hear her saying…'If it’ll help someone else? Yeah! Sure I’ll do it!’’

“She always wanted to help people,” said Clawson, “That’s just her.”

Her family said Sarah saved at least five lives with her organs.

“The organ donation process was new to me, and I didn’t know much about it,” said Sarah’s friend Kristy White. “After learning more and being a witness of Sarah’s heroism, it’s important to me to raise awareness. Everyone should consider being an organ donor.”

Clawson said doctors still aren’t sure how Sarah died. Her death remains a mystery.

According to TN Donor Services, one organ donor can save the lives of 8 people. One tissue donor can improve the lives of 75 or more people.

If you’d like to register to be an organ donor you can do so here.

