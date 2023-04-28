‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors

LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new Leatherwood Off-Road Park opened to visitors on Friday. The park is holding a soft opening this weekend.

The park is the largest privately-owned off-road park in the entire state.

“We’ve got 250 miles right here sitting on 50,000 acres in beautiful Eastern Kentucky. We’re accommodating side-by-sides, Jeeps, any off-road vehicles, motorcycles,” said Leatherwood Off-Road Park Co-Owner Terry Roberts.

The park is open to anyone who would like to come, but the grand opening is going to be this summer.

For now, just the trails are open, but Roberts, who co-owns the park with his son Matthew, has big plans for the near future.

“The park here, we’ll have an RV campground. Within the next year or two we’ll have 36 RV sites, and we’re starting cabins this summer. So, hopefully, within a year or two, we’ll have ten to twelve cabins,” he said.

A Leatherwood native, Roberts hopes the new park can breathe some life into his community.

“We want to bring the Leatherwood community back, not necessarily to Leatherwood, but the region back here, to bring people here for adventure tourism,” he said.

The park largely sits on the Leatherwood coal seam mined by the Blue Diamond Coal Company. The company moved out of this section around 30 years ago, leaving the coal camp abandoned.

“In this area, there were 300 camp houses,” said Roberts. “There were a movie theater, they had their offices here, a store they called the commissary.”

Roberts worked for Blue Diamond before they moved, just like his father and grandfather. Roberts’ father even briefly lived in the now-demolished camp.

“A lot of people in Eastern Kentucky are having to move away because of the work situation, and maybe this will not replace coal by any means, but hopefully that it will give a little boost for the area,” he said.

Season passes and day passes are available.

