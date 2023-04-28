Leo the therapy dog joins police force to help comfort officers, victims

Leo the therapy dog joins the Sioux Falls Police Department. (Source: KSFY)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A police department in South Dakota has a new four-legged member on its team.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum introduced Leo the therapy dog this week on Thursday.

The 14-week-old golden retriever is expected to help people feel more at ease when interacting with police and provide comfort during difficult times.

“Law enforcement is a demanding profession, and we’re always looking for new ways to provide support to our officers, the people and the victims that we work with,” Thum said.

In Sioux Falls, the therapy dog will be used mostly for the well-being of officers, but Leo will also take part in community activities.

“A lot of the time kids want to talk about our dogs or see our dogs, but our working dogs aren’t the best mix for that. A golden retriever like Leo has a nice temperament and will be able to handle those situations,” Thum said.

Leo began therapy dog training six weeks ago with Maggie Pearson, the owner of Tenacious Dog Training.

“I work on exposing him to everything he’s going to encounter,” Pearson said.

The department said they landed on Leo for the dog’s name as it stands for being brave while being an acronym for law enforcement officers.

