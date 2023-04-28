‘The Perfect Storm’ | Allergies and sickness taking toll on East Tennesseans

As allergy season drags on, sickness is taking a toll on East Tennesseans.
Allergy season and sickness season is hitting hard.
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are not unfamiliar with seasonal allergies.

”Springtime in East Tennessee is pretty bad, we not only have high levels of tree pollen but, we have high levels of mold depending on how much moisture is in the air,” said Dr. Ty Prince at the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center.

Prince is seeing an uptick in patients seeking allergy remedies and people with more than that.

”I’ve also seen a lot of patients who have a common cold but instead of lasting four to seven days, they’re lasting 10 to 14 days or even 21 days,” said Prince.

Prince specializes in treating people for allergies, that’s why his knowledge of why East Tennessee is so bad this time of year, is deep.

”We have higher levels of diesel-based pollution and sulfur-based pollution,” said Prince. ”That type of pollution promotes the development of allergies.”

What many love about East Tennessee is partially to blame for those pesky allergies.

While the allergy question is answered, the tough cold and strep season is not so cut and dry.

”Maybe even some of the viruses that have survived on the countertops and the door knobs might be more resistant because they weren’t getting passed around, some of the viruses getting passed around might survive longer in the human body too,” said Prince.

Prince cannot answer without a shadow of a doubt what is causing many to see more cases, only the best guess is that the body hasn’t re-adjusted to these small colds post-COVID.

”We might have lost those micro exposures that we get on a day-to-day basis that we get out in public, that kind of thing,” said Prince.

Prince said for immediate allergy relief over-the-counter medicine should help, but some come with side effects, and others could lose their potency the longer they’re taken.

He added if you want heavier medication for allergies or for a cold, see a doctor.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer shares spotlight with some East Tennessee faces, places
Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video
Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church held a disaffiliation vote Saturday.
Optimism rings as United Methodist Churches approved to disaffiliate over deep theological divide
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student
Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

Northwestern offensive linemen Peter Skoronski, left, and Vince Picozzi participate in a...
Titans shore up offensive line with first round pick
KNOXVILLE, TN - October 29, 2022 - Offensive lineman Darnell Wright #58 of the Tennessee...
Darnell Wright drafted 10th overall by Chicago Bears
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area hosted a Naturalization ceremony for 66 new...
‘This day is very special to me’ | Ceremony for immigrants as they become U.S. citizens in East Tennessee
Jared Austin HHT
WVLT’s Jared Austin participating in Dancing for the Horse event for Horse Haven of Tennessee