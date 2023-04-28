‘The Perfect Storm’ | Allergies and sickness taking toll on East Tennesseans

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are not unfamiliar with seasonal allergies.

”Springtime in East Tennessee is pretty bad, we not only have high levels of tree pollen but, we have high levels of mold depending on how much moisture is in the air,” said Dr. Ty Prince at the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center.

Prince is seeing an uptick in patients seeking allergy remedies and people with more than that.

”I’ve also seen a lot of patients who have a common cold but instead of lasting four to seven days, they’re lasting 10 to 14 days or even 21 days,” said Prince.

Prince specializes in treating people for allergies, that’s why his knowledge of why East Tennessee is so bad this time of year, is deep.

”We have higher levels of diesel-based pollution and sulfur-based pollution,” said Prince. ”That type of pollution promotes the development of allergies.”

What many love about East Tennessee is partially to blame for those pesky allergies.

While the allergy question is answered, the tough cold and strep season is not so cut and dry.

”Maybe even some of the viruses that have survived on the countertops and the door knobs might be more resistant because they weren’t getting passed around, some of the viruses getting passed around might survive longer in the human body too,” said Prince.

Prince cannot answer without a shadow of a doubt what is causing many to see more cases, only the best guess is that the body hasn’t re-adjusted to these small colds post-COVID.

”We might have lost those micro exposures that we get on a day-to-day basis that we get out in public, that kind of thing,” said Prince.

Prince said for immediate allergy relief over-the-counter medicine should help, but some come with side effects, and others could lose their potency the longer they’re taken.

He added if you want heavier medication for allergies or for a cold, see a doctor.

