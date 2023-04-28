Police: Man shoots at truck in road rage incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly shot at a truck, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a possible shooting on the I-75 South entrance ramp on Emory Road. When officers arrived they spoke with Trey Bailey, who was standing outside his truck on the on-ramp.

Bailey told officers that he was driving west, and a truck had been tailgating him. Bailey said that when both vehicles pulled up to a red light, the passenger in the truck started yelling at him and threw a full cup at his car.

Bailey told officers that he saw the passenger pull a gun and heard him shoot a round. The report said that Bailey then pulled his gun and fired back at the truck. When both vehicles got on the on-ramp, Bailey told officers that the truck ran him off the road.

Another officer spoke with the driver and passenger in the truck. Tyler Johnson, the driver of the truck, told officers that he was in a road rage incident with Bailey. Tyler Johnson said that Bailey pulled up on the truck’s right side and threw a drink at the truck.

The passenger, Peyton Johnson, threw a drink back on Bailey’s car, and Tyler Johnson said that Bailey then pointed a gun at the truck and fired one round.

When the cars went to go on the on-ramp, Tyler Johnson told officers that he rammed Bailey’s car as Bailey was trying to pass on the right because he was afraid that Bailey would shoot again.

A witness told officers that the incident happened behind her at the red light for the I-75 South ramp. She told officers that she saw Bailey throw his drink at the truck then saw him pointing his gun out the driver’s window at the truck.

Two other witnesses saw Bailey point and fire his gun at Tyler and Peyton Johnson, according to the report.

Bailey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment in a vehicle.

