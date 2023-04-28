Police searching for missing woman in Morristown

Chastity Lucas was last seen leaving the hospital in Morristown, according to police.
Chastity Lucas was last seen April 19, in Morristown.
Chastity Lucas was last seen April 19, in Morristown.(Morristown PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department announced they were searching for a missing woman.

Chastity Lucas was last seen leaving the hospital in Morristown against medical advice on April 19, according to police.

Investigators and her family were concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on where she might be were urged to contact police at 423-585-2701.

