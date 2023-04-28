Rain comes to a close for warm sunshine on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s some relief to the rain coming, but we’ll have to get through the next 6 hours or so. Batches of scattered rain will move through into the early evening hours and should start to taper off by sunset.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday afternoon brought a few rays of sunshine and that should help us reach our high of 73 for the afternoon. Through the evening the showers and storms will taper off leaving us with a partly cloudy sky tonight. We’ll wake up on Saturday with temperatures near 52 degrees.

Rays of sunshine will be with us for much of Saturday and overall with light southerly wind at 5 mph we’ll reach our high of 74. It’s going to feel a few degrees warmer though. So plan on it feeling like the upper 70s.

Late in the day on Saturday is when the storms start to move back in.

Sunshine will be with us much of Saturday before the clouds and rain move back in late in the day. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday we’ll wake up to widespread rainfall as you prepare for church. We’ll be in the low 50s across the area. Through the morning on Sunday the bulk of the rain will move out, but leave us with spotty rain across the area.

Sunday will be much cooler at 67 and winds will be gusting to 20 mph at times.

Monday morning starts our work week at 44 degrees and a clearing sky for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. This starts a relatively dry pattern for us until storms arrive again on Friday.

