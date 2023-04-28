Roane Co. quarterback registered as an organ donor weeks before his death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, family and friends gathered to honor and remember 15-year-old Blazer Beaumia, who was one of four teens involved in a car crash Tuesday night.

According to a THP report, a 17-year-old was driving on Swan Pond Circle when he swerved to miss another car and hit a tree. Two of the teens were hurt while Beaumia died.

Close friends to the family told WVLT News more than a couple of Beaumia’s organs were donated.

“He just singed up to be an organ donor two weeks ago when he got his permit,” said Beaumia. “That’s Blazer. He’s a giving kid. He was happy to help anytime. Anytime we ask anything for him from him. He will do it.”

Beaumia was an All American athlete and a freshmen quarterback at Roane County High School. His jersey number, #3, is now carved out at the Hobey Thomas Baseball Field and a growing GoFundMe page sits online to help his family with funeral costs.

A candlelight vigil is set for Friday at 8 p.m. at the Cherokee Middle School baseball field to honor Beaumia.

