Scattered downpours for our Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of patchy dense fog are around this morning and will limit visibility through mid-morning before gradually improving for the second half of the day. Scattered showers and downpours are back in the forecast for this afternoon with some drier weather moving in for part of the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to pack the rain gear as you head out the door this morning with a few spotty showers to start the day before scattered downpours and even a few storms return for the afternoon. Temperatures are on the mild side with many areas in the middle 50s, but with the rainfall from yesterday that is helping to create areas of limited visibility for the morning commute.

Scattered showers and downpours begin to fire as we near lunchtime and will continue through the afternoon before slowly tapering off into the evening. Temperatures will be on the warmer side with many areas climbing into the lower 70s with a breeze coming out of the southwest. Drier weather will move in for the overnight and for most of Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you are looking to get outside and enjoy some drier weather this weekend then the pick will definitely be Saturday as peaks of sunshine and warmer temperatures stick around. Highs will be back into the lower and middle 70s with just a stray shower possible. Better rain chances make a return Saturday night into Sunday with the arrival of a cold front.

We’ll see cooler afternoons as a result of the front with middle 60s transitioning to lower 60s to start next week. Thankfully a drier pattern looks to set up to begin next week with only stray rain chances through the middle of next week.

Scattered showers and downpours through the weekend (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.