Search underway for former Williamson Co. teacher facing child rape charges

He should be considered as potentially armed and dangerous, according to the DA.
Jonathan Ullrich is wanted after violating the conditions of his bond, District Attorney...
Jonathan Ullrich is wanted after violating the conditions of his bond, District Attorney General Brent Cooper announced Friday.(District Attorney General Brent Cooper)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Williamson County first-grade teacher and principal charged with several child sex crimes is missing, according to District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Cooper said Clay County Sheriff deputies conducted a welfare check at Johnathan Ullrich’s residence in Celina, Tennessee, and he wasn’t there.

Deputies found his GPS monitoring device lying beside a note which indicated, in part, “I can’t do this anymore.” Other letters were also found indicating that Ullrich may be in the Dale Hollow Lake area.

He should be considered as potentially armed and dangerous; he’s made previous statements indicating he may be violent and suicidal, the DA said.

Cooper said Ullrich may be in Kentucky, which is across the Clay County, Tennessee, border. He previously lived in Culleoka, Tennessee, and was formerly employed as a teacher at Fairview Elementary School in Williamson County.

He’s also been known to frequently stay at state parks in Tennessee, including Henry Horton and Fall Creek Falls, Cooper said.

Ullrich has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor of more than 100 images, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, eight counts of rape of a child, eight counts of rape, one count of incest and one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

