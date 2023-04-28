‘This day is very special to me’ | Ceremony for immigrants as they become U.S. citizens in East Tennessee

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area hosted a Naturalization ceremony for 66 new U.S. citizens.
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area hosted a Naturalization ceremony for 66 new U.S. citizens
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Becoming a United States citizen might be a dream for people overseas.

On Thursday, that dream came true for dozens of people in East Tennessee.

“This day is very special to me,” Soha Ragab said, a brand new U.S. citizen from Egypt.

Ragab is one of 66 people who became U.S. citizens at a ceremony at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. They came from all over the globe to the United States, representing 35 different countries.

Some of those countries were Cuba, El Salvador, and Iraq.

People from those countries are now living in the melting pot of the world.

“I dreamed to be an American citizen for more than 30 years,” Ragab said.

Ragab said she has a lot of family members living in East Tennessee already, and is excited to join them. Plus, she wants to experience what America has to offer.

“Especially freedom,” Ragab said. “I like to be free of everything as all Americans.”

Ragab celebrated the day with her husband, Moustafa Kassab, who became a US citizen in 1997.

“I dreamed about this day since the first time I met her,” Kassab said. “I was like, ‘well what do you think? Do you want to be an American citizen?’ She said, ‘I would love to,’ so it was really exciting for me as well.”

The new U.S. citizens got certificates, and American flags. They recited the Pledge of Allegiance and Star Spangled Banner at the end of the ceremony too.

Becoming a U.S. citizen can be a years-long process for everyone. They all had to pass an English, U.S. history and government test too.

