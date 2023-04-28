Titans shore up offensive line with first round pick

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans added some protection to the offensive line with their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tennessee selected Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th overall pick.

Skoronski was a back-to-back first-team All-American the last two seasons and was an Outland Trophy finalist this past year.

The 6′4″, 313lb. lineman started 33 games for Northwestern in three seasons and was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection at Northwestern.

The Titans are scheduled to make two more picks on Friday – one in the second round (41st overall), and another in the third round (72nd overall).

The Titans also have picks in the fifth round (147th overall), sixth round (186th overall) and seventh round (228th) on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.