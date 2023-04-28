‘Today is our anniversary!’: Nicholasville couple wins over $100,000 in Ky. lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Nicholasville couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by cashing in a winning lottery ticket for over $100,000 on Monday.

Diane and Charlie Laue celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary by visiting the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim a $109,000 Instant Play prize.

Officials with the Kentucky lottery said Diane was sitting at her computer Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

On the third game she played, Diane won the $109,707.07 jackpot.

“I just shook,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

“She was screaming like a banshee from the house,” her husband Charlie told lottery officials.

“I was yelling for him to come in here,” Diane said. “I didn’t want to touch the screen.”

“Don’t touch anything, we’re calling them,” Charlie said.

The two drove to Lottery headquarters Monday and received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes.

They told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris.

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane said. “This is a godsend.”

