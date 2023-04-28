Uvalde nonprofit to recognize West High School teachers after gun discharges in classroom

Dozens called in to the Uvalde Foundation For Kids call center to praise the West High School teacher.
District officials with Dorchester District 2 say they are struggling with the number of...
District officials with Dorchester District 2 say they are struggling with the number of substitute teachers available to work.(Live 5/File)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit aimed at ending school violence since the Uvalde shooting last May, is planning to recognize the West High School teacher who was grazed after a gun went off inside a classroom Friday.

Previous Coverage: West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun goes off in school, KPD says

Foundation representatives said that their Dallas call center had been getting dozens of calls hailing the teacher’s response to the incident. That teacher refused medical help and stayed on campus to help plan the next steps after the gun went off.

As a result, the teacher, whose identity has not been released, will be recognized for their actions as a part of the National Foundations Abby Zwerner Hero Teacher Award. That award is named in honor of and overseen by Abby Zwerner, according to Uvalde Foundations for Kids, who was shot by a former student in Virginia in January.

