VFL Josh Dobbs turns to (AE) Roadrunners for help

Austin-East football players to assist former Vol QB at his upcoming youth camp
At Austin-East High School
At Austin-East High School
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Josh Dobbs was back in Knoxville Friday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback paying a surprise visit to Austin-East Magnet High School.

Dobbs offered words of encouragement to the football players and invited the young men to assist him in putting on his upcoming youth football camp.

The camp will be led by D1 Knoxville Sports Training & Therapy staff and coached by local high school and youth football coaches.

Focusing on training and development, the goal of the camp is to create an engaging atmosphere for all skill levels thru station-based training and competitive, position-specific drills.

Campers will also be taught life skills such as respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, teamwork and the importance of education. Do not miss this opportunity for your child to learn from the best and receive personal instruction from Joshua and the experienced camp staff.

Campers will also receive extensive football knowledge, hands-on instruction, and testing and evaluation in a fun and positive environment.

Camp Includes: Exclusive ASTRO Dobbs Camp T-shirt, Football Instruction, Camp-exclusive SparkCard; Burgers and fruit for lunch/snacks (provided by Walk-Ons); Water.

Equipment needed: Players supply: cleats (No metal-tip cleats), sneakers, athletic shorts, and t-shirt. This camp is NON-CONTACT

Waiver: A Release and Hold Harmless Agreement must be signed by a parent or guardian.

CAMP TIMES:

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

CHECK-IN:

Begins at 8:00 am

AGES:

6-16 (Boys and Girls)

COST:

$85

LOCATION:

Emerald Youth Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex Lonsdale1740 Texas Ave

Those interested can reach out to Josh on Instagram. You’ll find all the information there to sign your kids up.

