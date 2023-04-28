VFW gets new roof after winds tear off previous one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the past 76 years, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5154 served the veterans of Blount County but when bad weather struck last summer, it ripped off a section of the roof, damaging the building both inside and out. Now, an East Tennessee roofing company saw our story in December and decided to step in an help.

The VFW post 5154 in Louisville, TN is a second home to vets living all across East Tennessee.

Jim London is the house chairman for the post.

”That’s what we do, we give back,” London said.

London said since August he and other members have been working around the clock to fix damages to the roof caused by a terrible wind storm that happened in August.

“There’s been a lot of buckets on tables and working in between the rain drops,” said London.

McGuire Roofing and Construction is a Knoxville based company owned by Tucker McGuire, who said they help out any vet that reaches out and needs a roof.

“I’d like to be here to see all the smiles on everybody’s face. I mean when we were talking to the guys about this project you can tell this means a lot to them. To us, that’s the biggest thing you know how much they truly care about this place and just where we can help them get it back together,” said McGuire.

McGuire even employs several vets himself, Cody Cox who served for six years in the military. He said this project is very near and dear to his heart.

”The men and women of the armed forces sacrifice so much and we just want to give back to them,” said Cox.

The VFW hosts a breakfast the last Saturday of every month for its 300 plus members. London is stoked that the new roof will be ready to go in time for the breakfast after months of hard work from him and the other members.

“I’m just so excited it makes me a little nervous just to talk about it but I am so happy to see this going on, its just amazing to me that these guys would step up and actually do this for me,” said McGuire.

He said the VFW will not need another roof for 30-40 more years.

For more information on the VFW and ways to donate or get involved you can go to their website.

