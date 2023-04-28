Woman found dead after fatal fight with her fiancé

Man charged with murder of his partner
Man charged with murder of his partner(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man for the death of his fiancée.

On April 15, the brother of the victim observed his sister and her fiancé, Nocomus Harris, arguing before he left for work.

When the brother returned home from work, he discovered that the front had been deadlocked and the kitchen sink was left running.

Further inspecting the house, the brother found his sister facedown in a pool of blood in the master bedroom.

When officers were notified and arrived on the scene, they pronounced the victim dead.

Upon further investigation, the officers identified Nocomus Harris as the culprit after picking him out in a lineup.

Harris, 45, is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder, and tampering with evidence.

