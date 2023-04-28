WVLT Originals presents exclusive documentary covering one of Tennessee’s most notorious scandals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming soon to wherever you stream WVLT content: A Tennessee Waltz: Ray Blanton’s Last Dance. Watch the trailer HERE.

Contract killings, murderers released early from prison, and fear of Martin Luther King’s killer back on the streets - all because criminals had the money to pay.

Traced to a corrupt governor’s administration, one of Tennessee’s most notorious scandals is also one of its best-kept secrets. It’s a story more than four decades old but rarely talked about because those involved have rarely talked about it. Until now.

Governor Ray Blanton’s administration was accused of using the office as a “criminal enterprise,” having arranged nearly $300,000 in bribes to pardon or commute the sentences of inmates, including dozens of murderers.

A Tennessee Waltz: Ray Blanton’s Last Dance features first-hand accounts from the FBI agent, United States attorney, Governor Lamar Alexander, a whistleblower and journalists who worked to uncover the truth and expose those lining their pockets at the expense of justice and public safety.

This WVLT News Originals documentary shows how a secret plan was put into place to kick the governor out of office to stop the release of even more criminals who paid for freedom.

A Tennessee Waltz: Ray Blanton’s Last Dance is produced by WVLT News Originals. Streaming live May 15, 2023 on the WVLT News app, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, WVLT.tv and on the WVLT News YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.