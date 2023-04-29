14 year-old girl dies after being fatally shot by 12 year-old brother, MPD confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has confirmed the death of a 14 year-old girl who was in critical condition after being shot by her brother.

On April 22, officers arrived at the scene of a shooting where they discovered that two juveniles had been shot.

One juvenile, the 14 year-old girl was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

The other juvenile, the 12 year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, it was later revealed that the brother shot his sister and then shot himself.

MPD now is confirming that after a stay in a medical facility, the girl did not survive her injuries and has been pronounced dead.

This investigation is still ongoing as there is no word on motive or what led to the act of violence.

MPD is also reminding the public that guns should never be in the possession of minors.

