Baseball Vols erase 5-run deficit to win series against Miss. State

Blake Burke’s 3-run homer would be the difference as UT beats the Bulldogs, 12-8.
Blake Burke
Blake Burke(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 24 Tennessee continued its winning ways with a come-from-behind victory over Mississippi State to secure its second straight series, notching a 12-8 win on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

After the Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-2 lead, it was all Volunteers the rest of the way as the Big Orange scored 10 runs over the next three innings to turn a five-run deficit into a four-run lead after seven innings.

Blake Burke provided the biggest and loudest hit of the night with a three-run laser off the batter’s eye in center field that registered at 115 mph off the bat and traveled an estimated 437 feet. The blast was Burke’s team-leading 15th homer of the year and gave UT its first lead of the night at 10-8. Burke finished the game with a team-high three hits and three runs scored to go along with his three RBIs.

Tennessee (29-14, 10-10 SEC) will go for its second consecutive series sweep in Saturday’s series finale. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.A win would put the Vols above .500 in SEC play for the first time this season. Sophomore RHP Drew Beam is scheduled to start Saturday’s contest.

