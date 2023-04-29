Bruce Street Brewfest coming to Sevierville

Live music, craft beer and food will be a part of the Bruce Street Brewfest.
Bruce Street Brew Fest
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Craft beer lovers get ready for an afternoon of specialty beers at the Bruce Street Brewfest in downtown Sevierville.

Brewfest will feature regional craft and local brewers and attendees will vote for the best craft beer. Tickets are $40 and sales will start at 2pm or can be purchased online at www.brucestreetbrewfest.com before the events.

designated drivers will be allowed to attend for free.

Comedian Alex Stokes of Waking up in a Brewery Podcast fame will be hosting the event. There will be live music as well.

Brewfest is Saturday, May 6 in downtown Sevierville.

