Bruce Street Brewfest coming to Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Craft beer lovers get ready for an afternoon of specialty beers at the Bruce Street Brewfest in downtown Sevierville.

Brewfest will feature regional craft and local brewers and attendees will vote for the best craft beer. Tickets are $40 and sales will start at 2pm or can be purchased online at www.brucestreetbrewfest.com before the events.

designated drivers will be allowed to attend for free.

Comedian Alex Stokes of Waking up in a Brewery Podcast fame will be hosting the event. There will be live music as well.

Brewfest is Saturday, May 6 in downtown Sevierville.

