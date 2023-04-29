Byron Young drafted by Los Angeles Rams

The South Carolina native was called one of the biggest sleepers in the draft with his best football still ahead of him.
PITTSBURGH, PA - September 10, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA - September 10, 2022 - Defensive lineman/Linebacker Byron Young #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young was drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

The South Carolina native was called one of the biggest sleepers in the draft with his best football still ahead of him. The 2022 first-team All-SEC recipient tested off the charts at the NFL Combine with a 4.43 40-yard dash that was second-best among defensive linemen in 2023 and the fourth-best at that position in the past 20 years. He also led all defensive linemen with an 11′0″ broad jump.

Young started all 13 games at the LEO position and led the Vols with seven sacks to go along with 12 tackles for loss and 14 QB hurries. He ranked top five in the SEC with 42 pressures according to Pro Football Focus and tied for sixth in the SEC in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss.

Young capped his career off in dominant fashion, collecting three tackles and a game-high two sacks for a loss of nine yards to help the Vols beat No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl (12/30).

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
I-40 West in Knoxville closed after tractor-trailer overturns
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-40 West in Knoxville
Country singer shares spotlight with some East Tennessee faces, places
Monroe Co. police officer and actor spotlighted in Emily Ann Roberts music video
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after 14-year-old’s gun goes off in school, KPD says
Multiple students were involved in a car crash Tuesday, according to officials with Roane Co....
East Tenn. high school mourning loss of student

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 27, 2021 - Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Cedric Tillman drafted by Cleveland Browns
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt drafted by the Giants
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Hendon Hooker drafted by the Lions
Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.
Titans take quarterback in the 2nd round