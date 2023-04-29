Cedric Tillman drafted by Cleveland Browns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is headed to the NFL. The 6′3″ playmaker was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Tillman played five seasons for the Vols after electing to return for his super senior season in 2022. He played in 44 games with 21 starts and caught 109 passes for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Las Vegas native’s 17 receiving touchdowns finished tied for 10th in Vol career annals. Tillman owns the school record for consecutive games with a TD catch at seven from Oct. 16 to Dec. 30, 2021.

