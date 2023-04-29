Couple escapes house fire through window in Franklin

Firefighters remained on the scene for more than five hours until the flames were put out.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and a woman escaped a house fire on Ewingville Drive early Saturday morning after jumping out of their second-story bedroom window.

The Franklin Fire Department was called to the home just before 1 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. When fire crews arrived, they saw the home was engulfed in flames.

According to Franklin Fire Investigator Brian Daugherty, the couple, who were sleeping with their bedroom door closed, were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms.

Daugherty said they opened the door, discovered heavy smoke and heat, closed the door then bailed out a window approximately 14 feet above the ground. The couple received minor injuries during the escape but refused treatment and are fortunate to be alive, according to Daugherty. He said working smoke alarms, sleeping with their bedroom door closed and having easy and quick access to their secondary exit saved their lives.

Daugherty said the fire originated on the covered back porch and appears to have been caused by the spontaneous combustion of oily rags, which can combust without a heat source. He said the home is a total loss, estimating damage to be $600,000.

Daugherty commented that this is the second house fire in Franklin in April where occupants had to use a window for escape.

“It’s important to make sure that all windows are operable so that they may be used for escape if needed,” Daugherty said.

